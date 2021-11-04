Solar Bears Drop First Meeting with Admirals, 3-1
November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Michael Brodzinski scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (2-2-0-0) during a 4-on-3 man advantage in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but Orlando suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Norfolk Admirals (4-2-0-0) on Thursday night at the Norfolk Scope.
Brodzinski's first of the season came after Samuel Thibault was whistled for roughing at 14:39, with Steenn Pasichnuk and Chris Ordoobodi already in the box for both clubs. Brodzinski one-timed an Aaron Luchuk feed past Norfolk's Beck Warm to even the score, but Ordoobodi scored the eventual game-winner midway through the second period and Chase Lang added an early insurance marker in the third period to seal the game.
1st Period
NOR Goal: Daniel Brickley (3) at 6:39. Assisted by Chris Ordoobodi.
ORL Goal: Michael Brodzinski (1) [PP] at 14:47. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Kryštof Hrabík.
SHOTS: ORL 6, NOR 11
2nd Period
NOR Goal: Chris Ordoobodi (1) at 12:36. Assisted by Alex Berardinelli and Daniel Brickley.
SHOTS: ORL 5, NOR 13
3rd Period
NOR Goal: Chase Lang (4) at 1:02. Assisted by Darien Craighead and Beck Warm.
SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 5
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 26-for-29
NOR: Beck Warm, 23-for-24
NOTABLES:
Orlando played the game short two skaters as a result of several call-ups since Sunday.
Aaron Luchuk (4g-5a), Kryštof Hrabík (2g-3a) and Michael Brodzinski (1g-3a) all extended their point streaks to four games.
The Solar Bears went 1-for-4 with the man advantage and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Forward Luke Boka made his professional debut with Orlando, recording two shots on goal.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their visit to Norfolk when they face the Admirals on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
