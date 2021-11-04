Siebenaler Back with Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that defenseman Blake Siebenaler has been returned to Fort Wayne from the Henderson Silver Knights, and defenseman Connor Corcoran has also been assigned to the Komets from Henderson. Defenseman DJ King has been loaned to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Siebenaler, 25, a Fort Wayne native, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2014 NHL entry draft. Last season with the Komets, the right-hander played 47 games, registering 16 points. This season, Siebenaler skated four games with Henderson, giving him 88 career AHL games.

Corcoran, 25, was drafted by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL draft. The 6'2 defenseman played four games last season with the Komets, registering three assists. Before turning pro, the Markham, Ontario native played four seasons with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL.

Defenseman DJ King has been loaned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. The 21-year-old has played two games with the Komets this season, registering two penalty minutes. DJ's father, Derek King, is the head coach of the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. The Griffins play at Rockford on Saturday.

This week, the team returns home on Friday, November 5th for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game versus Cincinnati at 8:00 p.m. before traveling to Wheeling Saturday and Toledo on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th -- All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase, courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th - The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th - The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

