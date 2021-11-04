Actor Graham Greene to Appear at Dances with Wolves Night Honoring Native American Heritage

November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene will be in attendance for Dances with Wolves Night honoring Native American heritage, presented by Prairie Edge and 777 Bison Ranch on Saturday, November 20.

Greene will be holding a meet-and-greet with fans in the club level prior to the game, a limited quantity of ticket packages will be available including a ticket and access to the meet-and-greet for $75 each. Additionally, there will be a premium package for $125 that gets fans access to a Rush suite to watch the game with Greene. Food and beverage will be included and only 12 spots are available.

"We are thrilled to welcome Graham Greene back to the Black Hills for Dances with Wolves Night honoring Native American heritage," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "His performance in Dances with Wolves is legendary and we are excited for him to return here to help celebrate both the film that meant so much to this community and the culture that he helped represent as Kicking Bird."

The indigenous Canadian actor will also drop the ceremonial puck before the game.

"We at Rural America Initiatives and Ateyapi are very excited to welcome Graham Greene to Rapid City," said Bruce Longfox, Executive Director of Rural America Initiatives. "Mr. Greene's portrayal of the Medicine Man in Dances with Wolves was very positive and portrayed our culture in the best light. Our children have watched him on the big screen and have been proud of his many performances."

Dances with Wolves, the 1991 Academy Award Winner for best picture, was shot on location in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It is considered to have the most historically accurate depiction of Native American culture of any modern pop culture, and as such, Dances with Wolves Night will also be a celebration of Native American culture in the region and beyond.

"This event is a good opportunity to showcase Native American Culture," said Whitney Rencountre, the Associate Director at the Indian University of North America. "We are happy that some of the fundraising events are going to help indigenous college students with funding and scholarships in higher education."

Rencountre has been a part of the planning committee and worked in tandem with the Rush on the organization of Dances with Wolves night. He has arranged for a Native American song and dance performance to take place during an intermission.

"It's a good chance to bridge cultures and collaborate, especially with Graham Greene coming to help celebrate with us and learn more about our community," said Rencountre.

"We want to thank the Rush organization for honoring the Lakota Culture in this way," said Longfox. "It represents a new day and a new start to our relationship. We will bring our students to witness Dances with Wolves night and many other games this season. Ho MitakuyeOyasin! Pilamayapelo!"

The Rush will also be wearing specialty jerseys, sponsored by Singh Contracting, that celebrate the Native American culture in the region. A portion of the proceeds from jersey auction will be donated to Re-Member, a non-profit organization that works to provide opportunities and improve the quality of life for members of the Oglala Lakota Nation.

