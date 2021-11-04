ECHL Transactions - November 4
November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 4, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Tommy Besinger, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Dominic Franco, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Fort Wayne:
Add Chays Ruddy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Idaho:
Add Clint Filbrandt, D activated from reserve
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Jonathan Desbiens, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Newfoundland:
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba [11/3]
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL) [11/3]
Norfolk:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Andrew McLean, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Cedrick Andree, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Manitoba
Wheeling:
Delete Sean Josling, F loaned to San Diego
Delete Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
