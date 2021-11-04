ECHL Transactions - November 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 4, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Tommy Besinger, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Dominic Franco, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Fort Wayne:

Add Chays Ruddy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Idaho:

Add Clint Filbrandt, D activated from reserve

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Jonathan Desbiens, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Newfoundland:

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba [11/3]

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL) [11/3]

Norfolk:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Andrew McLean, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Cedrick Andree, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Manitoba

Wheeling:

Delete Sean Josling, F loaned to San Diego

Delete Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

