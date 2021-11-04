Cyclones Recieve Dominic Franco from AHL-Rochester

November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Forward Dominic Franco has been assigned to the Cyclones from the Rochester Americans. Franco becomes the second AHL-contracted player to the week to come to Cincinnati, and will make his ECHL debut Thursday night when the 'Clones battle the Iowa Heartlanders.

Dominic Franco

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 25 (1/7/1996)

Born: Scituate, RI

HT: 6'5" | WT: 218 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Second-year pro. Spent 2020-21 season with AHL-Rochester, tallying four goals and nine points in his rookie season.

- Completed his senior season at West Point (AHA) during the 2019-20 collegiate season, leading all Army skaters in scoring for the third-straight year with 23 points in 33 games. Also reached the 10-goal mark for the third straight year while posting a team-high 13 assists.

- Voted a 2019-20 team captain. Named a Second Team All-AHA Conference selection.

- Owns the distinction of being the first Army athlete to sign a professional contract in the sport of hockey since the U.S. secretary of defense endorsed a policy in November 2019, making it possible for exceptionally talented athletes who have graduated from a military service academy to pursue employment as professional sports athletes following graduation.

ECHL Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.