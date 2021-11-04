Mannella Steals Show in 2-1 Victory on Opening Night

November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 over the Idaho Steelheads on opening night at the BOK Center on Thursday.

Colby Mcauley opened the scoring exactly 16 minutes into the game, depositing a wide rebound off Shawn McBride's shot.

Tulsa's Alex Gilmour tied the game 1-1 6:17 into the second period, spinning a sharp-angle chance from the corner through Adam Scheel.

Alex Kromm potted the game-winning goal 1:09 into the final frame, shoveling a backhander off Gilmour's feed and past Scheel.

Daniel Manella improved to 3-0-0-0 on the season, stopping 30 of 31 shots and earning first-star honors.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Nov. 6, facing the Idaho Steelheads for the second-straight game before closing the three-in-three series on Nov. 7 at 4:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.