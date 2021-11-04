Mannella Steals Show in 2-1 Victory on Opening Night
November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 over the Idaho Steelheads on opening night at the BOK Center on Thursday.
Colby Mcauley opened the scoring exactly 16 minutes into the game, depositing a wide rebound off Shawn McBride's shot.
Tulsa's Alex Gilmour tied the game 1-1 6:17 into the second period, spinning a sharp-angle chance from the corner through Adam Scheel.
Alex Kromm potted the game-winning goal 1:09 into the final frame, shoveling a backhander off Gilmour's feed and past Scheel.
Daniel Manella improved to 3-0-0-0 on the season, stopping 30 of 31 shots and earning first-star honors.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Nov. 6, facing the Idaho Steelheads for the second-straight game before closing the three-in-three series on Nov. 7 at 4:05 p.m.
