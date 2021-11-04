Stingrays Announce Scholarship Giveaway with Miller-Motte College

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Thursday their collaboration with Miller-Motte College to provide educational opportunities to individuals in the Charleston community.

In an effort to provide career-focused technical training to students looking to enter the workforce, the Stingrays and MMC may give away two $3,500 scholarships every month this season from now through March of 2022. Students will be able to pursue career training in Medical Billing and Coding, Business Administration, or as a Medical Clinical Assistant.

"We are so excited to work with the Stingrays," says MMC Executive Director Vanessa Euresti. "This year's initiative was to connect with community partners and give back to the communities we serve. This was the perfect opportunity for us to join forces and impact lives together."

Winners of the Stingrays Scholarship must use the funds within three months of being awarded the scholarship. Recipients must also maintain satisfactory academic progress, adhere to the MMC Code of Conduct policy, and be continuously enrolled in their selected program until completion.

"The Stingrays are thrilled to partner with Miller-Motte College for our inaugural Stingrays Scholarship program," says President Rob Concannon. "The numerous programs MMC offers in the areas of Business, Healthcare, and CDL Training are essential to today's world. We are proud to support individual's efforts to further their careers by attending MMC."

Apply to take the first step towards your next career. Miller-Motte College is ready to help you get an education for the future you want. They offer flexible programs with evening and online classes to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to receive the education they are passionate about. They provide high quality education for vocational and skills-based careers. Miller-Motte College maintains accreditation and licensure within each operating state. MMC is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and College as a branch campus of MMC Chattanooga, TN.

To apply, visit the Stingrays website and click on the Community tab. From there, navigate to the Miller-Motte College Scholarship in the dropdown menu and click to open the page. Fill out the form or click here to expedite the process. All applicants must apply and meet the entrance requirements to attend MMC Charleston and attend the admissions interview and tour.

The deadline to submit your application will take place on the final day of each month apart from the December deadline, which is December 30th.

