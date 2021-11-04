Desrosiers Recalled, Pagliarulo Agree to Terms

Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the recall of goaltender Philippe Desrosiers by the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.

Former Quebec Remparts goaltender Anthony Pagliarulo will complete the Lions goalie duo with Kevin Poulin. He will join the Lions tomorrow.

In two games with Trois-Rivières, Desrosiers had a win, a shutout and an average of 1.01.

