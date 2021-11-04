Desrosiers Recalled, Pagliarulo Agree to Terms
November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the recall of goaltender Philippe Desrosiers by the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.
Former Quebec Remparts goaltender Anthony Pagliarulo will complete the Lions goalie duo with Kevin Poulin. He will join the Lions tomorrow.
In two games with Trois-Rivières, Desrosiers had a win, a shutout and an average of 1.01.
Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 4, 2021
- Stingrays Announce Scholarship Giveaway with Miller-Motte College - South Carolina Stingrays
- Desrosiers Recalled, Pagliarulo Agree to Terms - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Siebenaler Back with Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Recalled to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Actor Graham Greene to Appear at Dances with Wolves Night Honoring Native American Heritage - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 4 - ECHL
- Komets Sign Chays Ruddy - Fort Wayne Komets
- Florida Skunk Apes to Return on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Iowa Visits Cincinnati for 1st Time - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rockford Recalls Watson and Assigns Leguerrier - Indy Fuel
- Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Add Defenseman Andrew McLean - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Recieve Dominic Franco from AHL-Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nominations Open for Third Annual Barnes Community Service Award - Maine Mariners
- McKenzie, Hensick Score Twice as Walleye Defeat Fuel - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.