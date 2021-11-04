Rockford Recalls Watson and Assigns Leguerrier

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Thursday that they have recalled defenseman Cliff Watson and assigned defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier to the Fuel.

Assigned to the Fuel on October 27, Cliff Watson has played two games for the Fuel, earning two assists. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman signed a 2-way contract with the IceHogs this season after splitting last year between Indy and Rockford. Skating in two games for the IceHogs before being assigned to Indy, Watson tallied one assist.

A fifth-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (126th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens, Jacob LeGuerrier has skated in two games for the IceHogs this season. The 20-year-old defenseman played four years for the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) before turning pro. Through four years he skated a total of 226 games earning 12 goals, 52 assists and 185 penalty minutes.

LeGuerrier joins the Fuel ahead of a two-game weekend where they host the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and night and visit the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday.

