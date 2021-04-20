Solar Bears Acquire Michael Joly from Nailers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the acquisition of forward Michael Joly from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations. The trade also completes the future considerations component Orlando received from Wheeling in the February 1 trade involving Patrick McNally.

Joly (joh-LEE), 25, has produced 21 points (8g-13a) in 20 games with Wheeling this season, and has also added one assist in three games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

In acquiring Joly, the Solar Bears have added a proven playoff performer. In 2017-18, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward was named to the All-ECHL First Team after leading the ECHL with 41 goals and tying for eighth with 67 pointsÂ in 52 games during the regular season. Joly then went on to help Colorado claim the 2018 Kelly Cup championship, while leading the postseason in scoring with 29 points in 24 games and earning June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player honors.

The fifth-year pro has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, collecting 69 points (34g-35a) in 139 gamesÂ with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Colorado, San Antonio and Hartford. At the ECHL level, he has produced at over a point-per-game pace, with 128 points (72g-56a) in 101 games with Wheeling, Colorado and Greenville.Â

Prior to turning pro, the native of Gatineau, Quebec played major junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Rimouski Océanic, where he posted 236 points (128g-108a) in 219 games. He also helped Rimouski capture theÂ 2015 President's Cup as the league's playoff champion and secure a berth in that season's Memorial Cup tournament.

