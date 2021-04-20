Komets Acquire Lyszczarczyk

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today they have traded defenseman Curtis Leonard to Tulsa for forward Alan Lyszczarczyk.

Lyszczarczyk, 23, played last season with the Komets scoring 19 goals with 27 assists on his way to being named the team's Rookie of the Year. The rights to the 5'10 forward were traded last summer from the Komets to Idaho along with defenseman Chase Stewart for Marco Roy. Lyszczarczyk started the season playing in his native Poland with Podhale Nowy Targ before returning to North America to play for the Orlando Solar Bears. The lefty was then traded to Tulsa where he played 18 games registering four points.

Leonard, 28, was limited to three game due to injury this season with the Komets. Prior to playing the last two seasons in Europe the 6'3 defenseman played 146 games with the Komets from 2015 to 2018.

This week, the Komets will host Wheeling Friday and Saturday, before returning to Wheeling on Sunday.

