Americans Fall to Wichita 4-1

April 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans scores against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford) Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans scores against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild lost to the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night 4-1 at Allen Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 1,176.

Les Lancaster opened the scoring for Allen netting his 15th of the season at the 15:10 mark of the first period from Samuel Laberge and Brett Neumann. It was Neumann's first professional point. Wichita would tie the game two minutes later when Beau Starrett scored his 10th at 17:19 of the period. The first frame ended a 1-1 tie.

Wichita took over in the second as Alex Peters scored his first of the season, in a goal that would turn out to be the eventual game winner for the Thunder. Wichita would add two more in the third period cruising past the Americans 4-1.

The Americans streak of six straight games with a power play goal came to an end. The Americans went 0 for 6 on the power play, while Wichita scored twice going 2 for 5.

Zane Franklin, Steven Owre, and Les Lancaster led the Americans with four shots each. Jake Paterson made the start and took the loss for Allen. He stopped 22 of 25 Wichita shots.

The Americans open a three-game weekend series on Friday night at home against the Utah Grizzlies.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.