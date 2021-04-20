Nailers Trade Michael Joly to Orlando

Forward Michael Joly with the Wheeling Nailers

Forward Michael Joly with the Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade. Wheeling has traded forward Michael Joly to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for multiple future considerations. This also completes a trade from earlier in the season, when the Nailers acquired defenseman Patrick McNally.

Joly, 25, signed with Wheeling just before the 2020-21 season, after spending the previous three years with the Colorado Eagles (two AHL, one ECHL). Michael continued to produce as a point-per-game player in the ECHL, as he tallied eight goals, 13 assists, and 21 points in 20 games with the Nailers. He also appeared in three AHL contests with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and collected one assist.

McNally, 29, currently leads the Nailers in defensive scoring, as he has racked up seven goals, 14 assists, and 21 points in 34 games since the trade, giving him 26 points in 49 games on the season. This is Patrick's sixth professional season and fourth in North America, as he played in two seasons with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and one year with the ECHL's Worcester Railers. The Glen Head, New York native has 50 points in 78 career ECHL contests.

The future considerations portion of the trade will be completed after the season and prior to the July 5th 3:00 p.m. deadline.

