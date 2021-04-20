Aaron Luchuk Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced today that Orlando Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 12-18. Luchuk is the first Solar Bears player to receive Player of the Week honors this season, and the ninth in club history.

Luchuk scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in three games to lead the ECHL last week.

The 24-year-old tallied a goal and three assists in a 7-6 win at South Carolina on Wednesday to match his previous career-high single-game high of four points, potted two goals - including the game-tying goal with eight seconds remaining in regulation - in a 4-3 overtime loss at Jacksonville on Thursday and added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory at South Carolina on Friday.Â

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk is second in the ECHL with 34 assists and 53 points, while he is tied for fourth with 19 goals. His 40 points accumulated since February 13 is tied for the most in the league over that span. The Solar Bears have posted a 22-9-3-1 record when Luchuk has gotten on the scoresheet; he leads the club with 13 multi-point games, in which Orlando has gone 9-2-1-1.

The third-year pro signed with Orlando for the 2020-21 season on November 23, 2020 and has tallied 125 points (48g-77a) in 127 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton, and has added nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Toronto and Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Luchuk recorded 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and Barrie.

On behalf of Aaron Luchuk, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Solar Bears ECHL Player of the Week History

Dan Gendur - Dec. 24-30, 2012-13

Mike Ullrich - Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2013-14

Mickey Lang - Feb. 10-16, 2013-14

Taylor Matson - Feb. 17-23, 2013-14

T.J. Foster - Nov. 16-22, 2015-16

Eric Faille - Feb. 27-March 5, 2016-17

Troy Bourke - Nov. 5-11, 2018-19

Trevor Olson - Feb. 25-March 3, 2018-19

Aaron Luchuk - April 12-18, 2020-21

