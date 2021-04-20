Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:05 PM

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Zane Franklin of the Allen Americans celebrates a goal against the Wichita Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder this evening, in a single game series. The Americans are 3-2-1 against Wichita this season, and 36-15-5-2 over the last five years. The Americans have lost two straight in the season series. The last meeting between the two teams came in early February. Join us TONIGHT for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

Next Home Game: Friday, April 23rd vs Utah Grizzlies.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Rapid City, SD -The Americans dominated the Rapid City Rush in a 4-1 victory at the Rushmore Civic Center. Corey Mackin scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season, along with a team-high nine shots on net. Jake Paterson earned the win stopping 21 of 22 shots. The Americans outshot Rapid City 48 to 22 for the game.

RED HOT POWER PLAY: The Americans made it six straight games with at least one power play goal. Allen went 1 for 2 in their last outing against Rapid City and are 9 for 24 over the last six games.

ASUCHAK STREAK SNAPPED: Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak had his three-game goal scoring streak snapped last Saturday night in Rapid City. During that stretch, Asuchak had four goals in three games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Allen Americans forward Corey Mackin leads the way for Allen against Wichita this season with seven points (3 goals and 4 assists). Matt Register, Jesse Mychan (Injured) and Joseph Garreffa (Orlando), also had six points each for Allen in previous games against the Thunder. Wichita's. Anthony Beauregard has nine points in six games against the Americans this season.

COMPARING ALLEN AND WICHITA:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 15-3-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 29-15-2-1

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 31

Points: Corey Mackin, 43

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 90

WICHITA THUNDER:

HOME: 15-10-3-1

AWAY: 15-5-1-0

OVERALL: 30-15-4-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

WICHITA THUNDER TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 19

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 28

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 38

+/-: Jay Dickman +19

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 102

