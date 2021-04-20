ECHL Transactions - April 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 20, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Matthew Barnaby, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Kameron Kielly, F recalled by Iowa

Greenville:

Delete Jack Poehling, F recalled by Ontario

Delete Nick Poehling, F recalled by Ontario

Jacksonville:

Add Logan Drackett, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Logan Drackett, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Michael Lackey, G activated from reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Magee, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Magee, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wheeling:

Add Brendan Harris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared Cockrell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Michael Joly, F traded to Orlando

Wichita:

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Add Charlie Combs, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve

