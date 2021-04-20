ECHL Transactions - April 20
April 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 20, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Matthew Barnaby, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Kameron Kielly, F recalled by Iowa
Greenville:
Delete Jack Poehling, F recalled by Ontario
Delete Nick Poehling, F recalled by Ontario
Jacksonville:
Add Logan Drackett, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Logan Drackett, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Michael Lackey, G activated from reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Magee, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Magee, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wheeling:
Add Brendan Harris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jared Cockrell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Michael Joly, F traded to Orlando
Wichita:
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve
Add Charlie Combs, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve
