Orlando's Luchuk Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

April 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 12-18.

Luchuk scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 24-year-old tallied a goal and three assists in a 7-6 win at South Carolina on Wednesday, potted two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss at Jacksonville on Thursday and added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory at South Carolina on Friday.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk is second in the ECHL with 34 assists and 53 points while he is tied for fourth with 19 goals.

Luchuk has tallied 125 points (48g-77a) in 127 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Toronto and Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Luchuk recorded 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and Barrie.

On behalf of Aaron Luchuk, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Brandon Hawkins, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Willie Corrin (Kansas City), Dan DeSalvo (South Carolina), Joshua Winquist (Wheeling) and Anthony Beauregard (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.