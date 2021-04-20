Thunder Begins Busy Week with Win in Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita began a busy week on Tuesday night, knocking off arch-rival Allen, 4-1, at the Allen Event Center.

Matteo Gennaro and Spencer Dorowicz each had two points and Hayden Lavigne was solid in net, stopping 30 shots.

Allen got on the board first as Les Lancaster scored at 15:10. He charged the net and had a rebound hit his skate. Lancaster was able to tip it over Lavigne near the left post to make it 1-0. Beau Starrett tied the game at 17:19 as he found a rebound and scored his 10th of the season.

In the second, Alex Peters notched his first goal as a pro. Right as a power play was starting, he stepped up into the play and fired a shot past Jake Paterson from the left circle to make it 2-1.

Early in the third, Wichita added another power play goal as Matteo Gennaro scored at 1:57 with assists to Jay Dickman and Dean Stewart.

The Thunder penalty kill came up huge at 12:03 when Jacob Graves was sent off for a double minor for tripping and roughing. Allen couldn't get set up in the offensive zone as Wichita was suffocating on defense.

Spencer Dorowicz iced the game at 18:40 with an empty-netter as he took a loose puck away near the top of the circles in his own zone and fired it down the ice for his fourth of the season.

Wichita has power play goals in three-straight. Gennaro and Dorowicz each had a goal and an assist. Ryan White and Brayden Watts each collected helpers. Lavigne earned his fourth win of the season.

Wichita heads to Independence on Thursday night to face the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

