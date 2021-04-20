Grizzlies Weekly: Grizz Ended Homestand on Winning Note

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, begins a 2 week, 6 game road trip at Allen for a 3 game series on April 23-25.

Utah won the final game of the series 4-1 last Saturday vs Kansas City. Cedric Pare scored a point in all 3 games last week. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 32 last Saturday for his 5th win of the season, which ties him for the team lead with Kevin Carr.

Matthew Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 12 home games. He leads the team in goals (19), assists (23), points (43) and shots on goal (166). Pat Cannone is off to a good stretch as he has a point in 8 of his last 11 games.

In May the Grizzlies host the Rush on May 4th-5th and 7th-8th. Utah also hosts Allen on May 19th, 21st-23rd and ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2nd, 4th and 5th.

Last Week's Games

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - Kansas City 5 Utah 4 (Overtime) - Charlie Gerard had 2 goals. Cole Fraser tallied a goal in his first Grizzlies home game. Matthew Boucher tied the game with 7.8 seconds left in regulation. Utah outshot Kansas City 40 to 29. Ty Lewis had 1 assist and was a +3. Boucher, Ryan Lowney and Travis Barron were each a +2. Kansas City defenseman Willie Corrin had 2 goals and 1 assist. Brodie Reid scored the game winner for KC with 3:15 left in overtime.

Friday, April 16, 2021 - Kansas City 2 Utah 1 - KC's Jared VanWormer scores GWG with 11 seconds left in regulation. AJ White scored a 2nd period power play goal. Utah outshot KC 41-35.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 - Kansas City 1 Utah 4 - Travis Barron 1 goal, 1 assist. AJ White had 2 assists. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 32 for his 5th win of the season.

All times Mountain.

This Week's Games

Friday, April 23, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 24, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, April 25, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm. - Grizzlies are 9-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series.

Next Week's Games

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 30, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 21-17-5-6

Home record: 13-6-3-3

Road record: 8-11-2-3

Win percentage: .541 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 53

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Goals per game: 2.86 (11th). Goals for: 140

Goals against per game: 3.18 (11th). Goals against: 156

Shots per game: 33.47 (3rd). Utah has taken 239 shots in the last 6 games.

Shots against per game: 30.08 (5th).

Power Play: 17.5 % - 35 for 200 (5th).

Penalty Kill: 81.9 % - 145 for 177 (9th).

Penalty Minutes: 610 (12.45 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (Tied for 8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7 (Tied for 8th)

Players Used: 47.

Attendance: 43,020 (1,721 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 14-6-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 14 9

Opposition 7 19

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (19)

Assists: Boucher (24)

Points: Boucher (43)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+10)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (67)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney/Pat Cannone (13) AJ White leads team with 6 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (166) - 3rd in league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (14.3%) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare (2)

Wins: Brad Barone/Kevin Carr/Peyton Jones (5)

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.960) - Minimum 3 games

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (1.24). - Minimum 3 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 43 54 39 2 2 140 Utah Grizzlies 540 567 492 39 1638

Opposition 47 55 43 5 6 156 Opposition 456 547 424 41 1468

Roster

Forwards: Travis Barron, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Michael Prapavessis, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Kevin Carr, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Matthew Boucher, Michael Prapavessis, Travis Barron, Pat Cannone (1)

Assist Streaks: Cedric Pare (3) Hayden Hodgson (2) Barron, AJ White (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Pare, Cannone (3) Hodgson, AJ White (2).

Boucher Enjoying the Home Cooking Maverik Center

Matthew Boucher has a point in 9 of his last 13 games. Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 12 home games.

Pat Cannone Has Been Great

Cannone has a point in 8 of his last 11 games.

Cedric Pare Has Been Great

Pare had a point in all 3 games last week vs Kansas City. Pare is 5th among all league rookies with 28 points. He leads Utah with 48 games played.

Multiple Point games

10 - Matthew Boucher

5 - Trey Bradley, Riley Woods, Cedric Pare

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner, Charlie Gerard.

3 - Miles Gendron, Matt Hoover, Ryan Lowney, AJ White.

2 - Ty Lewis, Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Travis Barron.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Alex Lepkowski, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd, Hayden Hodgson.

Many Home Games to End Season

Utah is at home for 11 of the final 17 games in the regular season. Utah begins a 6 game road trip this weekend at Allen on April 23-25.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

Recent Transactions

Grizzlies released goaltender Trevor Gorsuch on April 16. Gorsuch was 2-2 in 6 games for Utah with a .912 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average. Defenseman Miles Gendron was reassigned to Utah on Friday afternoon. Gendron is tied for 3rd in the league for goals by a defenseman with 7.

Metcalf Outstanding in Goal

Grizzlies signed goaltender Garrett Metcalf on March 16th. He has appeared in 4 games with Utah, saving 96 of 100 shots with a 1.24 goals against average. He was born in Salt Lake City on March 5th, 1996. Metcalf was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round, 179th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played with Long Island University in the 2020-21 season and had a 2-7 record with a .901 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA. Metcalf also played in 2 seasons at Mercyhurst University in 2019 and 2020. Garrett has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

4 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (19), Cedric Pare (12), Charlie Gerard (10) and Pat Cannone (10) each have a double digit goal season. AJ White has 9 goals on the year.

