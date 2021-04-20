Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for a Fourth Time

April 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for April 12-18, 2021. It is the fourth time this season Bednard has earned the weekly honor.

Bednard started back-to-back games at Hertz Arena on Friday and Saturday and helped Greenville to 4-2 and 3-0 victories. On Friday, the backstop turned aside 30 of 32 Everblades shot before recording a 19-save clean sheet the next night.

The Macomb Township, Michigan native currently leads ECHL goaltenders in wins (18), shutouts (4) and minutes played (1,831). Under an NHL Contract with the Florida Panthers, Bednard currently possesses an 18-6-6 record accompanied by a 2.46 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

The Panthers goaltending prospect debuted last season with the Swamp Rabbits and appeared in 24 games with Greenville in addition to eight American Hockey League games with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard skated in 68 career tilts at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday night to begin a three-game set with their in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop on Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.