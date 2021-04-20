Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 12-18. It is the fourth time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Bednard went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in three appearances at Florida last week.

The 24-year-old stopped all 10 shots he faced in a relief effort in a 4-1 loss on Wednesday, made 30 saves in a 4-2 win on Friday and turned aside all 19 shots in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Florida, Bednard leads the ECHL with 18 wins, four shutouts and 1,831 minutes played; ranks second with 821 saves; is tied for fourth with a 2.46 goals-against average and is ninth with a .916 save percentage.

A native of Macomb Township, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 55 career ECHL games with Greenville going 28-18-7 with five shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He has posted a 4-3-0 record in eight career American Hockey League appearances with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.

Also Nominated: Robbie Beydoun (Fort Wayne), Matt Greenfield (Kansas City) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).

