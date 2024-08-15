Slip'n Slide Series Win

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (40-40), presented by Towne Properties, put the exclamation mark on their final game against the Windy City Thunderbolts (34-48) with a come-from-behind back-and-forth 11-9 win on Thursday Night.

Windy City led with a 2-0 first inning, but the Y'alls answered in the bottom half with a three-run double from right fielder TJ Reeves. The Thunderbolts pushed the envelope in the second to a 4-3 lead. Reeves cast his name back into the goblet of fire with a two-run single to snap the game back to the Florence favor in the fourth. Second baseman Justin Lavey pushed across another run with a bases-loaded walk to take a 6-4 lead. The T-Bolts flipped it over with a three-run fifth jumping back on top 7-6.

Third baseman Brian Fuentes tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth, and Reeves took control again with a lead-taking RBI single. Lavey soared in again with an RBI single to boost the lead to two runs. A two-run answer from Windy City re-tied the contest at 9-9. After an error kept the eighth alive, Fuentes sliced in the game-winning hit followed by an insurance RBI from first baseman Hank Zeisler to cap the scoring at 11-9 Y'alls.

On the mound, Ty Good opened up the game with 4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 BB, and 5 K. Reliever Carter Poiry helped in relief with 2.1 IP with 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, and 4 K.

Right-hander Ben Terwilliger earned the win with a commanding two no-hit frames striking out five. His shutdown performance handed the Florence pitching staff its second-best strikeout performance with 14 Ks.

At the bat, Reeves' six RBIs placed him at second-most for RBIs in a game by a Y'all behind catcher Zade Richardson's seven on Opening Day. Fuentes and Lavey walked away with 2 RBIs each, as well.

The Y'alls hit the road for a three-game set against the Otters. Florence and Evansville start at 7:35 p.m. EST on Friday night at Bosse Field beginning the fifth-to-last series of the season. The Y'alls have now won seven of their first eight series of the second half, moving back to .500 on the year.

