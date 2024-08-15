Knockouts & ValleyCats Finale Rained Out

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA. - Tonight's game between the New England Knockouts and Tri-City ValleyCats has been canceled due to rain. This was the series finale between New England and Tri-City.

There is no makeup date for the game at this point in time. Any new updates will be released at www.knockoutsbaseball.com and on the Knockouts' respective social media channels.

In addition, all tickets for tonight's game are now considered rain checks and can be redeemed at any remaining Knockouts game. For redemption, please visit the Campanelli Stadium box office before entering.

The Knockouts are on the road tomorrow night, traveling to Sussex County to face the Miners for a weekend series. New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, hosting the New York Boulders in a midweek series. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

