Slammers Shut out by Wild Things, Fall in Rubber Match

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - Washington Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio continued his string of quality starts after the All-Star break, blanking the Slammers to take the series finale.

Washington (55-25) showcased its league-leading power in the opening inning when Wagner LaGrange hit a solo home run to left field. The Wild Things hit five longballs in this series, bringing their season total up to 89 home runs.

Ethan Wilder continued the visitors' offensive momentum into the second inning, hitting a double to right-center field with one out. He scored two at bats later when Cole Roberts singled to left field, putting Washington up 2-0.

Slammers starter Jake Armstrong allowed four hits and two earned runs with four walks and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

Joliet's (34-47) best opportunity came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Singles from Jonathan Sierra and Tommy Stevenson placed runners on first and second base with two outs. Sierra and Adam Pottinger, pinch running for Stevenson, advanced to second and third on a groundout by Victor Nova.

Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio secured an inning-ending flyout from Andrew Fernandez, stranding both runners. DiValerio held the Slammers scoreless with four hits, no walks and four strikeouts in seven innings.

He has thrown six or more innings and allowed two or less runs in each of his last five starts, dating back to the all-star break.

Christian James and Gyeongju Kim held back two rally attempts from the Joliet offense in the final two innings to secure a 2-0 victory for Washington. Kim earned his second consecutive save, and leads the league with 21 saves.

The Slammers will travel up I-355 to face the Schaumburg Boomers in a three-game series starting tomorrow, August 16.

The jailbirds will return to Slammers Stadium on Friday, August 23, to face the Windy City ThunderBolts on Neon Night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., and there will be postgame fireworks.

