Joliet Slammers Announce First Round of 2025 Promotional Schedule Dates and Valentine's Day Ticket Special

February 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are also excited to announce the first batch of their 2025 promotional schedule packed with classic fan-favorites and even a few new surprises! The 2025 season promises to be an exciting one for fans in the Joliet and Chicagoland area.

The Slammers' 2025 season will begin on Friday, May 9 against the Schaumburg Boomers with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

With 10 nights of fireworks and the returning promotional staples of Education Days, Dog Days, Day Camp Day and Star Wars Night, the Slammers are bringing some more family fun for everyone in 2025. Additionally, some brand new promotional nights will be making their debut with even more to come! To highlight a few:

May 22: First Responders Night/Guns & Hoses - Sound the sirens, it's First Responders Night at the ballpark! Join us as we salute the real-life heroes who always rush in when we need them. With special honors, high-fives, and a whole lot of gratitude, this night is all about showing our love for the men and women who keep us safe.

June 6: Princess Night - Get ready for a royal celebration at Princess Night at the ballpark! Put on your crown and join us for a magical evening filled with princesses, fairytales, and fun. Cheer for your team like royalty and enjoy a night of sparkling excitement fit for a princess!

June 21: Hispanic Heritage Night - Â-amos a celebrar! Join us for a pre-game fiesta and a vibrant night filled with lively music, delicious food, and baseball action as we honor the rich culture and contributions of Joliet's Hispanic community!

July 4: Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks, freedom, and fun! Celebrate America's birthday with a night of baseball, patriotic spirit, and a dazzling fireworks display to light up the sky!

July 18: Princess & Superhero Night - Unleash your superpowers or your royal charm for a night of strength, fantasy, and baseball excitement! Dress as your favorite hero or princess and join the adventure under the lights!

August 8: Margaritaville - Escape to paradise with a margarita in hand and the game in full swing! It's a night of island vibes, cool drinks, and hot baseball action!

Along with these promotions and classic homestand hits, fans can experience these NEW nightly promotions during the week:

Triple 2 Tuesdays - Sliding into a new era with food specials! Each Tuesday night game at Slammers Stadium, the Slammers will now be offering $2 Hot Dogs, $2 French Fries, and $2 Domestic Beers. *Beer special ends at the top of the 7th inning

Unity Wednesdays - A night dedicated to bring Joliet together! Help the Slammers celebrate the community with special theme night activities and local organizations on all Wednesday night games.

"Coming to Slammers games is not just about the action on the field, but also all of the fun off of it as well. We've have been hard at work on a new season of Slammers baseball in 2025 that will be focused on bringing the best fan experience and entertainment to all of our fans," said EVP, Sales and Marketing, Night Train Veeck. "Being able to highlight some new fan-friendly menu options, and more organizations around the community is just the start - winter is ending and the other season, baseball, is right around the corner!

To show a little love to Slammers fans this Valentine's Day, the Slammers are offering 14% off all ticket plans, groups, and suites. This offer is available now and will run through February 17th. To receive this special ticket offer, call the Slammers' Box Office at 815-722-2287 or email info@jolietslammers.com.

Promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change. Additional dates and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks!

Don't delay! Season, group, firework plans, and suite packages are available for the 2025 season! To see the full 2025 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can't wait to see you.

