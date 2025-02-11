Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign First Five Pitchers in Franchise History

February 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have officially bolstered their roster with the signings of right-handed pitchers James Boeree, Aubrey Gillentine, Josh Lanham, Josh Paulina, and Jackson Smith. These acquisitions mark a significant milestone as the Mud Monsters build their inaugural pitching staff ahead of their debut Frontier League season.

Among the standout additions is Australian right-hander James Boeree, a towering 7-foot-2 presence on the mound. A product of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Boeree brings a unique angle and an intimidating frame to the Mud Monsters' rotation.

Mississippi native Aubrey Gillentine, a former University of Southern Mississippi standout, adds depth with his control and ability to generate strikeouts. A high school star in Amory, MS, Gillentine stays close to home as he prepares to compete in the Frontier League.

Josh Lanham, a former Lenoir-Rhyne University ace, brings championship experience to the squad. Lanham played a pivotal role in leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a title in the MLB Draft League, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Josh Paulina, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, adds professional experience to the Mud Monsters' bullpen. The former San Diego Padres prospect began his career in the Arizona Complex League, where he displayed a strong strikeout ability over multiple seasons.

Rounding out the group is Jackson Smith, a Mississippi College product and Raymond, MS, native. Smith's local ties and experience at both Northwest Mississippi Community College and Mississippi College make him a key addition to the Mud Monsters' homegrown talent pool.

With these signings, the Mud Monsters continue to assemble a formidable roster that embodies the grit and toughness synonymous with the team's identity. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere when the Mud Monsters take the field for the first time at Trustmark Park on May 8th against the Florence Y'alls.

