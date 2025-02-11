Grizzlies Sign Local Product Mark Shallenberger

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed outfielder/first baseman Mark Shallenberger for the upcoming 2025 season, bringing the St. Louis native home to start his professional career.

Shallenberger is coming off a stellar college career at the University of Evansville, which he capped off in 2024 by hitting .375 with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, 21 doubles, 72 runs scored, 91 hits, and 45 walks against just 28 strikeouts in 65 games. The 72 runs scored were a program record, with his 91 hits ranking as the second-most in a single season for the Purple Aces. As a result of the outstanding campaign, the slugger received First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, a Second Team All-America nod from D1Baseball.com, and Third-Team All-America recognition by ABCA/Rawlings. He also tied for second in Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year voting.

The 6'2" Shallenberger was also First Team All-MVC as a junior at Evansville in 2022, batting .336 that season with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, 17 doubles, and 74 hits in only 55 games. Overall, in 213 collegiate games for the Purple Aces, the native St. Louisan hit .308 with 38 homers, 162 RBIs, 54 doubles, 243 hits, and 164 runs scored.

Before going off to college, Shallenberger starred at Saint Louis Priory School in Creve Couer, where he was ranked as the #2 first baseman in Missouri by Perfect Game as a senior. He also comes from a baseball family, with his father Bob pitching at Saint Louis University as well as Creighton, and older brother Bobby pitching at the University of Missouri-St. Louis from 2017-21.

In addition, Shallenberger joins a long list of local players signed by manager Steve Brook over the last four years, including Frontier League all-stars D.J. Stewart and Peter Zimmermann along with Alec Whaley and Mark Vierling.

