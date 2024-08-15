ValleyCats and Knockouts Rained out on Thursday

BROCKTON, Mass. - The series finale between the Tri-City ValleyCats and the New England Knockouts was canceled on Thursday, August 15 th due to inclement weather. There will be no makeup game between the two rivals.

Up next, Tri-City travels to Pomona, NY to take on the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium. The ValleyCats will be making up the postponement from August 3 rd, and will be playing two seven-inning games on Friday, August 16 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM. The two clubs are both six games above .500, and are tied for the second wild card spot in the Frontier League East Division. The ValleyCats own the tiebreaker over the Boulders.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Tri-City plays four games over the weekend on the road against the New York Boulders from Aug. 16-18. The 'Cats return to Joe Bruno with a three-game midweek series against the New Jersey Jackals from Aug. 20-22, and a three-game weekend series against the Ottawa Titans from Aug. 23-25. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

