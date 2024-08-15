Boomers Rally to Afternoon Victory

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers trailed by three runs on three occasions but consistently battled back to capture a 6-5 victory over the Evansville Otters on Thursday afternoon.

Evansville opened the scoring with a pair in the top of the second and a single run in the third. Chase Dawson put the Boomers on the board by drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third to score Tyler Depreta-Johnson, who doubled to start the inning. Evansville plated a single run in the top of the fourth to lead 4-1 before Alec Craig notched an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Evansville scored again in the fifth, but the Boomers drew within a run by scoring twice in the bottom of the inning. Anthony Calarco tied the score with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and Brett Milazzo gave the Boomers the lead with a groundout to score Christian Fedko.

Both teams heavily used their bullpen in the fifth game of the series. Jake Joyce was able to close out the win for his 11th save, leaving a pair of runners on base. Hambleton Oliver collected his first win as a professional behind 2.1 scoreless frames. Dylan Stutsman bridged the gap between Oliver and Joyce, leaving the tying run on base in the eighth. Daniel Paret started and worked three frames with Cole Stallings piggybacking for two.

Both teams reached double-digit hits. Schaumburg finished with 10 as seven individuals collected a knock and eight reached base. Andrew Sojka logged his third consecutive multi-hit game with three hits. Calarco finished with two hits and two RBIs while Jake Meyer also posted a pair of hits.

The Boomers (41-40) will begin play in their final home weekend of 2024 when the Joliet Slammers visit on Friday night as the team continues a stretch of 14 games in 13 days. The fun will begin with 80's Night and Postgame fireworks in the 6:30pm contest presented by Judson University and WLS 94.7. Schaumburg is scheduled to send LHP Jacob Smith (3-1, 3.81) to the mound against RHP Zac Westcott (6-5, 4.17), who is the Frontier League's all-time leader in wins and strikeouts. There are just six dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule with the final home weekend beginning on Friday night. Tickets for all remaining contests are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

