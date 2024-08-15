Weekend Overview: August 16th-18th

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







As we approach the end of the 2024 season, the Sussex County Miners are excited to announce our second-to-last homestand of the year, packed with special events and opportunities to support great causes. Join us at Skylands Stadium for a weekend filled with baseball, fun, and charity!

Friday, August 16th - Casino Night for Charity

Kick off the weekend with our Casino Night for Charity sponsored by LifeVac! Starting at 6:00 PM, you can enjoy an evening of gaming while supporting Mavericks Legacy. Tickets are available for pre-purchase at $35, which includes your game ticket, entry into the casino, and $150 in Play Money. If you already purchased a game ticket and want to join the casino fun, a $20 entry fee will get you in the casino as well as $50 in Play Money. Play Money specials will be available throughout the night, and you can also exchange your Play Money directly for Tricky Tray Tickets to win exciting prizes. Prize announcements will be made at 9:00 PM.

Tickets for August 16th can be purchased through the following link: https://vivenu.com/event/game-43-vs-england-ezvuyh

Saturday, August 17th - Atlantic Health Employee Night and Jambalaya Fundraiser

Saturday night is Atlantic Health Employee Night, sponsored by Atlantic Health System! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Sussex County Miners and Atlantic Health System branded bucket hat, so be sure to arrive early. Additionally, the night brings a delicious way to give back with our Jambalaya Fundraiser benefiting the Frankford Fire Department. Enjoy a large portion for $20 or a small portion for $10, with proceeds going directly to the fire department.

Tickets for August 17th can be purchased through the following link: https://vivenu.com/event/game-44-vs-new-england-7iyw45

Sunday, August 18th - Final Splash Series and Baseball Card Giveaway

Wrap up the weekend with our final Splash Series of the year, presented by Mountain Creek Water Park. The action starts at 2:05 PM with a doubleheader featuring two 7-inning games. Don't miss the last Baseball Card Giveaway of the season-be among the first 100 fans through the gate to receive your Miners Baseball Cards. Be sure to stick around after the game for our final Meet the Miners event of the season and get your items signed by the players!

Tickets for August 18th can be purchased through the following link: https://vivenu.com/event/game-45-vs-new-england-ywlyc2

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season! Catch all Sussex County Miners games LIVE exclusively through our partners at FloSports with the following link https://share.flosports.tv/SHb0

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.