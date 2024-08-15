Titans Complete Massive Series Sweep of Boulders
August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (46-34) finished off an important series sweep, defeating the New York Boulders (43-37) by a 6-3 final on Thursday.
Playing to a tight affair early on - Jackie Urbaez kickstarted the offence by driving in his seventh of the series in the third with an RBI single. The run in the third began a streak of the Titans piling on runs in five consecutive frames to be in the driver's seat.
Coming off being named Pitcher of the Week, left-hander Bryan Peña (win, 6-5) gave the Titans five scoreless innings - allowing three hits, walking four, and striking out six in the win. The left-hander has not allowed a run over his last 13 innings - a streak that has spanned three starts.
The Titans got three RBI knocks from Aaron Casillas over the middle frames of the finale - which also saw Taylor Wright plate one with a double in the fifth before Peyton Isaacson lifted a sac fly as part of a two-run seventh.
On the verge of being swept, the Boulders made things interesting - scoring one in the sixth off Jose Torrealba before David Vinsky and the second RBI double of the night by Ryan McCoy got to Matt Dallas in the eighth - made it a 6-3 game.
After inheriting two on and facing the potential tying run in the eighth inning, McLain Harris slammed the door by getting a pop-out and a strikeout to keep the Titans in front.
In the ninth, Erasmo Piñales (save, 20) left two on and fanned the side on strikes to record his league-leading 20th save of the season to bust out the brooms.
The sweep marked the first of which in franchise history over the Boulders and sixth overall in 2024 - as the Titans hold a three-game lead in second spot in the East with 15 games to go.
Aaron Casillas went 3-for-5 with a trio of runs knocked in while Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks, and also reached on a hit by pitch. Every starter for the Titans reached base in the win.
The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec Capitales. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.
For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Images from this story
|
Ottawa Titans' Aaron Casillas in action
