Errors Cost Otters in Road Trip Finale

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Finishing their 11-game road trip in a rubber match on Thursday afternoon, errors hurt the Evansville Otters as they allowed four unearned runs to the Schaumburg Boomers in a 6-5 loss.

The Otters (35-47) had the lead from early in the game until the late stages. They opened the scoring, plating two runs in the second inning. Randy Bednar roped an RBI double to right-center field and then later scored on a wild pitch. They added on in the third with a Pavin Parks RBI single to make it a 3-0 game.

In the home third, the Boomers (41-40) jumped on the scoreboard with one run. Answering in the fourth, Bednar homered to left-center, getting the run right back.

Trading another run, the Boomers plated one more in the home half of the fourth, making it 4-2.

Evansville marked the score column for the last time in the fifth inning. Gary Mattis led off with a double just after throwing a runner out at third base from right field to end the fourth. Parks followed with a flare shot to center to score another run.

The seesaw tipped back toward Schaumburg in the home fifth, leading to another two runs to pull within one - both were unearned on an error.

Trailing 5-4 in the seventh, the Boomers finalized the scoring with two runs, capitalizing off another two errors from the Otters' defense to take the final lead of the game.

Grif Hughes (1-1) picked up his first loss of the year after pitching well and surrendering two unearned runs. Hambleton Oliver (1-3) was the winning pitcher, seeing two and one-third scoreless innings.

For the first time in the series, the Otters outhit the Boomers 13-10. Randy Bednar had a 3-4 effort with a team-high two RBI. Parks also drove in a pair of runs with as many hits. Delvin Zinn had the only other multi-hit effort.

Returning home for the final home stand of the year, the Otters will take on the Florence Y'alls on Friday night. The first pitch of nine games at Bosse Field is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.