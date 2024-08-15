Knockouts Bolster Bullpen with UNLV Prospect Matthew Maloney

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA - On Monday afternoon, the Knockouts announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Matthew Maloney. This is Maloney's first professional contract as he enters the Frontier League.

Maloney, 23 years old, signed with the Knockouts after his senior season at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The right-hander pitched in 37.2 innings of relief with the Rebels. In that span, he produced an impressive 3.35 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and four saves. As the team's closer, he was also named to the 2024 Academic All-District Baseball Team.

In his entire collegiate career, he has played for four different schools, most prominently with New Mexico State He pitched one season for the Aggies, appearing in 26 games. He pitched for a 4.99 ERA in nearly 40 innings, including a staggering 43 strikeouts.

Outside of his collegiate seasons, Maloney has played two summers for the premier Cape Cod Baseball League. He was signed right off the Cape this year after he pitched for the Wareham Gatemen. He threw 10 innings this summer, striking out 13 batters. He also played for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in 2023, throwing for an impressive 1.29 ERA in seven innings of relief.

The Huntington Beach, California native had brief stints at Orange Coast College and Point Loma Nazarene University. He attended Ocean View High School, where he played all four years of baseball. He was also named a Second Team All-League selection in 2019.

New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium tonight, hosting the Tri-City ValleyCats in the final game of their season-series finale. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.