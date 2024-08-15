Wild Things Get Great Pitching, on Verge of Playoffs After Win

JOLIET, Il. - Behind two early runs and another great combined pitching performance starting with Jordan DiValerio, the Wild Things won the series at Slammers Stadium by blanking Joliet, 2-0. The win brought Washington's playoff magic number down to one, meaning the Wild Things clinch a playoff berth with their next win or the next Schaumburg loss.

DiValerio worked seven strong innings to earn his ninth win of the year in what turned out to be his fifth-straight quality start. The righty spun seven scoreless and allowed just four hits. He struck out four. The only real trouble DiValerio ran into was in the seventh protecting the 2-0 lead. He yielded two of his four hits allowed in that inning, coming back-to-back with one out. He'd get Victor Nova to roll to first base and Andrew Fernandez to fly to left to end the inning.

Washington got its first run in the first with a homer by Wagner Lagrange, his ninth of the season. The solo shot made it two straight nights that Lagrange homered in the first inning of the contest. In the second, Ethan Wilder laced a one-out double to right cernter and was plated by Cole Roberts, who picked up his first Wild Things' RBI with a single to left.

After DiValerio left, Christian James worked a scoreless eighth inning, fanning two and stranding two in the process. Gyeongju Kim earned his league-leading 21st save with a clean ninth after a leadoff single.

The Wild Things are 55-25 and own a playoff magic number of one and a West Division magic number of nine entering a weekend series at home with the third-place Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It's Friday Night presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC and South Hills Community Night presented by Universal Windows Direct. A reminder there will be no fireworks show tomorrow night due to North Franklin Township's temporary burning ban that includes commercial and residential fireworks.

