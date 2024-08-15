Florence Wins Back-and-Forth Thriller

August 15, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY- Five lead changes between the Windy City ThunderBolts and Florence Y'alls resulted in 20 run evening with one winner.

Windy City lit up the scoreboard first for the forty-third time this season. In the top of the first, Henry Kusiak doubled in Cam Phelts for a 1-0 lead. The Bolts made it 2-0 via a line drive single by infielder Emmanuel Sanchez for a two-run first.

Y'alls outfielder (40-40) T.J. Reeves cleared the bases with a three-run double pulling the Y'alls ahead 3-2 after one.

Windy City responded in the top of the second with an RBI single by Ronnie Allen Jr for the second straight night, knotting the score 3-3. Phelts doubled the go ahead run putting the Bolts ahead 4-3.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Reeves singled to the left side on a ground ball putting the Y'alls on top 5-4. Justin Lavey walked with the bases juiced for another tally.

Brennen Dorighi equalized the score belting a two-run home run. Joe Johnson doubled, and Christian Kuzemka lined an RBI single putting the Bolts on top 7-6.

A sacrifice fly by Brian Fuentes and RBI six for Reeves via single put Florence ahead 8-7. An RBI single by Zade Richardson made it 9-7.

Robert Chayka doubled down the line scoring one and Dorighi bellowed a sacrifice fly evening the score 9-9.

Florence grabbed the lead in the eighth when Fuentes singled in the go ahead run and Hank Ziesler singled making it 11-9.

Y'alls RHP Ben Terwilliger (3-1) struck out five in 2.0 innings for the win and Bolts RHP Dan Brown (1-3) took the loss allowing one run unearned in 2.0 innings.

The Bolts are back in action tomorrow night for a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 at Ozinga Field Friday night.

