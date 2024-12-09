2025 Joliet Slammers Group & Suite Tickets on Sale Now

December 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers have announced that Group and Suite Tickets are now on sale along with Season Ticket Packages for the 2025 season. Make sure to reach out to us today to schedule an unforgettable fun time at the ballpark this summer. Whether you are having a birthday party, company outing or just getting together with friends and family we have a great fit for you here with the Slammers! Group ticket prices start at just $6 dollars and suite tickets start at $20 per person. There is a 10 person minimum required for groups and suites.

Please call 815-651-2032 or email info@jolietslammers.com to order tickets now, set up an appointment at the stadium or to learn more information about tickets. We would love to have you join the Slammers Family!

