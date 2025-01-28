SLC Stars Activate Two-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today the activation of Isaiah Thomas from the team's returning player rights.

A two-time NBA All-Star (2016, 2017), Thomas (5-9, 185, Washington) owns a 12-year NBA career, appearing in 556 games (368 starts) with career averages of 17.5 points with 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. The former All-NBA performer most notably played with the Boston Celtics, where he earned his career-best statistical seasons from 2015-17, averaging 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists, while making three consecutive playoff appearances (2015-17).

The Tacoma, Wash., native appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season. Prior to earning his call-up to Phoenix, Thomas made his return to basketball with the SLC Stars on March 6, 2024, posting averages of 32.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in four G League games, including two 34-point outings on March 12 (vs. Wisconsin) and March 16 (vs. Grand Rapids). During his stint with the Stars he connected on .445 (25-56) of attempts from three-point range.

The Stars host the newly established Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns affiliate) for a back-to-back set at the Maverik Center, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 28 for AAPI Heritage Night, followed by the Stars annual Autism Acceptance Night on Jan. 29; featuring uniforms designed to raise awareness for those on the spectrum. Both contests tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast LIVE on Jazz+ and ESPN+.

Tickets for this week's games, as well as the remainder of the Stars season, are available on slcstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.