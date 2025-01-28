Golden State Warriors Sign Jackson Rowe to Two-Way Contract

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed forward Jackson Rowe to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

In 23 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season, Rowe is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. Overall, Rowe owns career averages of 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes in 72 games (42 starts) over two G League seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Rowe played internationally in France, Sweden, Canada, and Germany from 2020-2023.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Rowe went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Cal State Fullerton, where he earned All-Big West Second Team honors during his senior season. Rowe has represented his home country of Canada on the Senior Men's National Basketball Team in 2023 and 2024.

