Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week
January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
The NBA G League announced today that Stockton Kings two-way forward Isaac Jones has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from January 20 through January 26. This makes Jones the first player of the week in Stockton Kings history, and he is currently averaging 21.9 points (57.9% FG, 30.8% 3pt, 68.0% FT), 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 31.1 minutes.
Last week, the Washington native helped lead the Kings to a 4-0 record, averaging 10.0 rebounds and 30.3 points, and shooting 59.5 percent from the field (42.1% 3p, 66.7% FT) in four games (four starts). In three straight games, Jones led all scorers with 30+ point performances and scored a career high 42 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 20, placing him fourth in scoring average for the week. He also notched three straight double-doubles and currently leads the team in scoring average, at 57.9 percent.
Since his NBA debut against the Portland Trailblazers on October 28, Jones has averaged 3.5 points (65.3% FG, 1-4 3pt, 55.0% FT) 1.4 rebounds, and eight minutes per game in 22 games (0 starts). He scored a career-high 12 points and collected four boards against the Spurs on December 1.
