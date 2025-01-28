Dennis and Furphy Have Career Nights as Mad Ants Defeat Motor City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned home Tuesday night to take on the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate). For the second consecutive game, the Mad Ants held their opponent below 100 points. RayJ Dennis and Johnny Furphy both set new career highs in points while Enrique Freeman posted his second career double-double. Indiana secured a 107-99 win.

Jahlil Okafor scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. About a minute into the game, the veteran center attacked the paint and made a close-range floater. 30 seconds later, Dakota Mathias made a mid-ranger jumper for his first points of the night.

Two-way players RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman were with the club on Tuesday. Johnny Furphy was also with Indiana on assignment from the Indiana Pacers.

Following a Cruise miss, Furphy scored on the other end with a running layup. At the media timeout, Indiana had a 13-8 lead. At the 5:07 mark, the first-year pro absorbed contact while driving the paint. He made the shot and the corresponding free throw for the old-fashioned three-point play.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Freeman knocked down a long-range jumper for his points of the night. Motor City went on a late run to cut into the deficit. The Mad Ants held a 26-25 lead after the first quarter. Furphy led all scorers with 14 points.

Kyle Mangas scored the first points for Indiana in the second quarter. After cutting into the paint, the Indiana native knocked down a mid-range jumper for his first points of the night. Okafor scored on a baseline jumper about a minute later.

With less than seven minutes to go in the first half. Dennis drove the baseline and sank a floater to increase the Mad Ants lead to 39-31. Motor City went on a 13-2 run to gain a 44-41 advantage. Dennis ended the run with a three-pointer at the three-minute mark.

At the two-minute mark of the first half, Dennis laced a pass to Josiah-Jordan James. The South Carolina native knocked down a corner three to regain the lead for Indiana. Under a minute to go, James again drained one from downtown. Nearing the end of the half, Freeman grabbed an offensive rebound and sank a close-range floater. The Mad Ants had a 52-50 lead at halftime. Furphy remained the team's leading scorer with 14 points.

In the second half, Okafor scored the first points for the Mad Ants. After drawing a foul, the Duke University alum converted the one-for-two free throw. On the next possession, Dennis knocked down a corner three. Indiana had a 57-53 lead minutes into the third quarter.

With 6:30 remaining in the third quarter, Freeman scored his third basket of the night. After a Cruise turnover, Okafor finished on the other end with a one-handed dunk. The Mad Ants improved their lead to 68-58.

Leading 77-73 with 2:15 to go in the quarter, Mathias attacked the paint and made a fadeaway jumper to increase the lead. Next time down the floor, Freeman turned back the clock with a hook shot. Dennis drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw. At the end of the third quarter, Indiana had an 83-79 lead. Dennis led the Mad Ants with 23 points.

Dennis scored the first points of the fourth quarter. Using his left hand, the Illinois native recorded a layup. That field goal tied his career high with 25 points. He also tied his career high with 10 field goals.

With 5:15 remaining in regulation, Dennis set a new career high after knocking down a triple. His field goal gave him 28 points and improved the Mad Ants lead to 98-89. On the next possession, Okafor made a floater giving him 21 points on the night.

The Mad Ants led 106-96 with two minutes remaining. With 1:22 to go, Furphy was fouled attempting a three-pointer. The Aussie knocked down one of the three free throw attempts. Motor City cut the lead to eight points with 40 seconds to go. Indiana secured their second consecutive win by a final of 107-99.

Notes

Final Score: 107-99

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 9-5 in the regular season (16-14 overall)

Mad Ants led 52-50 at halftime

2nd career double-double for Enrique Freeman

Dennis set new career highs in points and field goals

Furphy set new career highs in points and 3-point field goals

Mad Ants Leading Scorer: RayJ Dennis (32)

Mad Ants Leader in Rebounds: Enrique Freeman (10)

Mad Ants Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (6)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 32 pts (Career-high), 3 reb, 6 ast

Dakota Mathias: 4 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast

Johnny Furphy (Assignment): 21 pts (Career-high), 9 reb, 2 ast

Enrique Freeman (2-way): 12 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 23 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants will continue their four-game homestand on Monday, February 3rd when they face the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate) at 6:00 p.m. The Mad Ants will host the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate) on Tuesday, February 4th at 6:00 p.m. Lastly, Indiana hosts the Motor City Cruise on Saturday, February 8th at 6:00 p.m.

