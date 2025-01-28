Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore - The NBA announced today that Portland Trail Blazers and Rip City Remix Two-Way player Bryce McGowens has been selected to compete in the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament as a part of 2025 NBA All-Star in San Francisco.

In 21 total games this season for the Remix, McGowens is averaging 27.7 points, (47.7% FG, 34.3% 3-PT, 78.4% FT), 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is currently the second leading scorer across the NBA G League in the regular season, averaging 28.1 points. During the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, he was fourth overall in total points scored, led the G League in total free throws made (60) and ranked fifth overall in field goals made (126).

The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars event will feature four teams of seven players competing in a tournament of three games (two semifinals and a championship round). Three of the four teams will consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team will be created from seven G League players. Each game will be played to a target score of 40 points in each semifinal and 25 points in the championship.

Fans can watch the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars event on TNT on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.