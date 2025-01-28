Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend
January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
Portland, Ore - The NBA announced today that Portland Trail Blazers and Rip City Remix Two-Way player Bryce McGowens has been selected to compete in the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament as a part of 2025 NBA All-Star in San Francisco.
In 21 total games this season for the Remix, McGowens is averaging 27.7 points, (47.7% FG, 34.3% 3-PT, 78.4% FT), 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is currently the second leading scorer across the NBA G League in the regular season, averaging 28.1 points. During the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, he was fourth overall in total points scored, led the G League in total free throws made (60) and ranked fifth overall in field goals made (126).
The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars event will feature four teams of seven players competing in a tournament of three games (two semifinals and a championship round). Three of the four teams will consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team will be created from seven G League players. Each game will be played to a target score of 40 points in each semifinal and 25 points in the championship.
Fans can watch the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars event on TNT on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - Osceola Magic
- Motor City Falls to Indiana - Motor City Cruise
- Dennis and Furphy Have Career Nights as Mad Ants Defeat Motor City - Indiana Mad Ants
- Golden State Warriors Sign Jackson Rowe to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- JD Davison Named to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend - Rip City Remix
- Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Stockton Kings
- Leonard Miller Named to 2025 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Roster - Iowa Wolves
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- SLC Stars Activate Two-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skyforce Loses 117-110 to Capitanes - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend
- Rip City Remix Outshoot the Stars in Home Victory
- Rip City Remix to Host MLK Day & Black History Celebration
- Remix Win in Overtime Thriller against Hustle
- Bryce McGowens Breaks Remix Record with 46 Points in Regular Season Win