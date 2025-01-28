Skyforce Loses 117-110 to Capitanes

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Mexico City, MX - The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost 117-110 to the Mexico City Capitanes on Monday evening from Arena CDMX.

Nassir Little secured an NBA G League career-high, with 29 points on 11-17 FGA (NBA GL career-high 5-7 3PA), eight rebounds and three assists to lead Sioux Falls (6-6). Malik Williams added 23 points on 10-18 FGA, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Mexico City (7-4) took a 59-48 lead to halftime after scoring 33 points in the second frame on 13-25 FGA (5-10 3PA). Juan Toscano-Anderson netted 14 points in the frame on 5-9 FGA.

The Skyforce responded in the third quarter, taking a 72-71 lead to the 5:32 mark of the frame. However, the Capitanes led 86-78 with 12 minutes remaining.

A corner Malik Williams three-pointer slashed the Mexico City led to 108-107 with 47.9 seconds remaining, but the Capitanes outscored the Skyforce 9-3 to secure the victory.

Alondes Williams had 19 points and seven assists, while Bryson Warren added 18 points and 10 assists.

Toscano-Anderson led Mexico City with 23 points, while Greg Brown III had 19 points.

Both teams meet again on Wednesday, with tip-off slated for 8:00 PM CST from Arena CDMX.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.