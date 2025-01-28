Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks
January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Mac McClung led the Osceola Magic (5-6) to a 115-110 win over the College Park Skyhawks (8-5) on Tuesday night. The former Red Raider scored 29 points shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from three while adding six rebounds and seven assists.
Jarkel Joiner was the top scorer for the Skyhawks with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Kevon Harris had a 17-point, 11-rebound performance against his former team.
Javonte Smart had another strong showing off the Magic bench with 21 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. Colin Castleton nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Up Next:
The Magic will host Osceola Ranchers Night on Thurs. Jan. 30 against the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, ESPN+ and MSG. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Ranchers themed replica jersey courtesy of AdventHealth. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - Osceola Magic
- Motor City Falls to Indiana - Motor City Cruise
- Dennis and Furphy Have Career Nights as Mad Ants Defeat Motor City - Indiana Mad Ants
- Golden State Warriors Sign Jackson Rowe to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- JD Davison Named to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend - Rip City Remix
- Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Stockton Kings
- Leonard Miller Named to 2025 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Roster - Iowa Wolves
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- SLC Stars Activate Two-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skyforce Loses 117-110 to Capitanes - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks
- Birmingham Falls To College Park In Sunday Showdown
- Mouhamed Gueye Dominates in 127-104 Win against the Grand Rapids Gold
- Skyhawks Drop First Game of Back-To-Back with 113-106 Loss to the Grand Rapids Gold