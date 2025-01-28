Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Mac McClung led the Osceola Magic (5-6) to a 115-110 win over the College Park Skyhawks (8-5) on Tuesday night. The former Red Raider scored 29 points shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from three while adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Jarkel Joiner was the top scorer for the Skyhawks with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Kevon Harris had a 17-point, 11-rebound performance against his former team.

Javonte Smart had another strong showing off the Magic bench with 21 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. Colin Castleton nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Up Next:

The Magic will host Osceola Ranchers Night on Thurs. Jan. 30 against the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, ESPN+ and MSG. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Ranchers themed replica jersey courtesy of AdventHealth. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

