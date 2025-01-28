JD Davison Named to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The NBA announced today that Celtics Two-Way player JD Davison has been selected to the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars event on Friday, Feb. 14 at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Davison becomes the first Maine Celtics player to be selected to compete in Castrol Rising Stars. He will compete with six other select NBA G League players against teams of first- and second-year NBA stars.

The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The Castrol Rising Stars champion will earn a spot to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

In the Castrol Rising Stars mini-tournament, Team A will face Team B in the first semifinal (Game 1), and Team C will play Team D in the second semifinal (Game 2). The winner of Game 1 will meet the winner of Game 2 in the championship (Game 3).

This is Davison's second straight selection to an NBA All-Star event. Last season, he was selected to the 2024 NBA G League Up Next Game, a showcase of the top G League players that takes place during NBA All-Star Weekend. Davison did not participate in the game due to injury.

Davison has played in 29 games for Maine this season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Now in his third year, Davison has become Maine's all-time leader in games played, points, assists, and steals. The point guard has also played in 5 games for the Boston Celtics this season, averaging 1.2 points in 4.7 minutes per contest.

Davison and the Maine Celtics return to action tomorrow night vs. Iowa at the Portland Expo. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.

