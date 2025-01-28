Leonard Miller Named to 2025 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Roster

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The NBA today announced that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller has been named to the 2025 NBA Castrol Rising Stars as part of the G League player pool.

During the 2024-25 G League Tip-Off Tournament with the Iowa Wolves, the G League Affiliate of the Timberwolves, Miller averaged 24.4 points on 50.9% shooting and 11.8 rebounds in 37.7 minutes per game (16 games, all starts). The Toronto native has scored 30+ points on three occasions this season with Iowa, including a season-high 38 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, grabbing seven rebounds, handing out four assists and coming away with a season-high four steals on Dec. 9 vs. Cleveland.

The Castrol Rising Stars player pool consists of 10 NBA rookies, 11 NBA sophomores and seven NBA G League players. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.

