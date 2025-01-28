Motor City Falls to Indiana

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - With five players inactive for the contest, the Motor City Cruise (5-8) were not able to overcome the adversity and fell short to the Indiana Mad Ants (9-5), 107-99. Indiana has now won five out of the last six meetings with Motor City.

Along with Cameron Martin and Malik Hall recovering from their lower body injuries, Aaron Estrada was inactive with a hip injury. John Ukomadu and Tolu Smith were also out due to illness. Quenton Jackson was the only inactive player for the Mad Ants (two-way).

The Cruise offensive struggles continued as they were held to under 100 points for the sixth time this season (third time in the last four games). Indiana held the Cruise offense to shooting just 44.4% from the floor and the club shot 51.2%.

Daniss Jenkins scored 25 points to lead Motor City after dropping 13 in the second quarter alone. Four-time NBA veteran Lamar Stevens followed with 22. Stevens shot 9-15 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds to secure his fifth double-double of the season. Jordan Wright also recorded a career high of four steals in his sixth appearance with the club. Additionally, Bobi Klintman was on assignment with the Cruise and scored 17 points, shooting 7-15 from the floor in 35 minutes.

Indiana Mad Ants Johnny Furfy and RayJ Deniss each scored a career high to lead their club to victory. Furphy scored 21 points for Indiana after completing the night with five three-point field goals. Deniss scored his first 30-point game of the season with 32 in the contest. Deniss knocked down 11 total field goals in the win. Enrique Freeman led the Mad Ants to a key 8-0 run in the fourth to secure the win for Indiana, which also helped him earn a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Motor City Cruise will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.) to take on the Long Island Nets on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The Cruise will be hosting Superhero Night and can be streamed live on The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or NBA G League TV on Tubi.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.