New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Karlo Matković and Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.

Matković has appeared in nine games with the Squadron, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 30.4 minutes per contest.

Reeves has appeared in eight games for Birmingham, averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 39.1 minutes per game.

