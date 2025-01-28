New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Karlo Matković and Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Matković has appeared in nine games with the Squadron, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 30.4 minutes per contest.
Reeves has appeared in eight games for Birmingham, averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 39.1 minutes per game.
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks - Osceola Magic
- Motor City Falls to Indiana - Motor City Cruise
- Dennis and Furphy Have Career Nights as Mad Ants Defeat Motor City - Indiana Mad Ants
- Golden State Warriors Sign Jackson Rowe to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- JD Davison Named to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend - Rip City Remix
- Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Stockton Kings
- Leonard Miller Named to 2025 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Roster - Iowa Wolves
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- SLC Stars Activate Two-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skyforce Loses 117-110 to Capitanes - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron
- Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905
- Lester Quinones Named to G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partner with Cool Green Trees for Community Event