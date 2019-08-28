Six Travs Selected as TL Postseason Stars

A league high six Arkansas Travelers were named 2019 Texas League postseason All-Stars as voted on by the league's field staffs and media and announced by the Texas League office. Pitcher of the Year Darren McCaughan heads four pitchers from the league's top staff. He is joined by Justin Dunn, Justus Sheffield and Art Warren. Evan White is the representative at 1st base and Jake Fraley is one of three outfielders selected. The team consisted of eight total pitchers and eight position players.

McCaughan, 23, was 7-5 with a 2.89 ERA over 17 starts with Arkansas before a mid-July promotion to Triple-A Tacoma. He was leading the league in ERA when he left the Travs and was a 12th round draft selection by Seattle in 2017 out of Long Beach State.

Dunn, 23, has been with Arkansas all season, posting an 8-5 record with a 3.55 ERA and a league best 153 strikeouts in 24 starts. His victory total is tied for tops in the league. A former first round pick of the Mets (2016) out of Boston College, he was acquired by the Mariners in a trade this past off-season.

Sheffield, 23, made 12 starts from mid-June through mid-August before being called up to Seattle. The left-hander was 5-3 with a 2.19 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 78 innings. A former first round pick of the Indians (2014) out of high school, he was acquired by the Mariners in a trade this past December with the Yankees.

Warren, 26, tops the league with 15 saves, while posting a 1.71 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 31.2 innings. He has made 29 appearances, converting all but two save opportunities, and has been with the Travs all season but is currently on the injured list. Drafted out of Ashland University, Warren was a 23rd round pick by the Mariners in 2015.

The four pitchers are part of an Arkansas pitching staff that has allowed by far the fewest runs in the circuit and are seeking to become the first team in the Texas League with a sub-3.00 ERA since 1992.

White, 23, has hit .289/.345/.473 in 89 games with 16 home runs and 50 runs batted in while spending all season with the Travs. He ranks sixth in the league in batting average and homers and fourth in slugging percentage. White also owns the league's longest hitting streak of the year at 23 games while displaying his extraordinary defense on a regular basis. He was Seattle's first round draft selection in 2017 out of Kentucky.

Fraley, 24, hit .313/.386/.539 over 61 games with 28 extra base hits including 11 homers and 47 runs batted in. At the time of his promotion to Tacoma in late June, he led the league in slugging percentage and was ranked in the top five in average, on-base percentage, homers and RBI. He made his Major League debut with Seattle on August 21st. Originally a 2nd round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2016 out of LSU, Fraley joined the Mariners organization in a trade this past off-season.

