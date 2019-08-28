Hooks Top Travs in Close Shave

August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Corpus Christi, TX - Ljay Newsome pitched six strong innings but a two-run homer by Colton Shaver was too much to overcome as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Arkansas Travelers, 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Travs did not get a hit until the sixth inning off Hooks starter Forrest Whitley and managed just two hits total on the night. Whitley earned the win going 5.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts while walking four. Yohan Ramirez pitched 3.2 innings to close it and earn his first save of the season. Newsome matched his longest Double-A start and struck out six but was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The home run by Shaver followed a single from J.J. Matijevic and came on a 3-2 pitch.

* Kyle Lewis created the Travs lone run when he doubled to open the seventh. He then moved to third on a fly out before scoring on a wild pitch.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Ljay Newsome: L, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 6 K, HR

* RHP Jack Anderson: 2 IP, H, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travs have held Corpus Christi to two runs in each game so far in the series.

* RHP Jake Haberer was placed on the injured list and RHP Bernie Martinez, a non-drafted free agent signee out of college this June, has been sent in by the Mariners to fill out the bullpen.

Up Next

The Travs go for a series win on Thursday night with right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.17) on the mound against lefty Brett Adcock (2-8, 6.91). First pitch is at 6:15 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

Texas League Stories from August 28, 2019

