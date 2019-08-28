Taveras Tallies Three Hits Again in Loss to Cards
August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - For the second night in a row, Leody Taveras put together a three-hit performance but the Riders were knocked off by Springfield 3-1 Wednesday night.
SYNOPSIS
* Taveras singled three times in four at-bats, recording his second three-hit performance in a row and eighth multi-hit showing since August 10.
* Brendon Davis plated the lone run for the Riders with a two-out single in the ninth. * Collin Wiles, who came on after an inning from rehabber Edinson Volquez, finished his four-inning outing by retiring 11 batters in a row.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Leody Taveras: 3-for-4
* Collin Wiles: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Davis has an RBI in each of the first three games at Springfield.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Springfield, Thursday, 7:100 pm
RHP Edgar Arredondo (7-3, 3.94) vs. RHP Alex Fagalde (3-5, 3.77)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Leody Taveras at bat for the Frisco RoughRiders
