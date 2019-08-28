Taveras Tallies Three Hits Again in Loss to Cards

August 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - For the second night in a row, Leody Taveras put together a three-hit performance but the Riders were knocked off by Springfield 3-1 Wednesday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Taveras singled three times in four at-bats, recording his second three-hit performance in a row and eighth multi-hit showing since August 10.

* Brendon Davis plated the lone run for the Riders with a two-out single in the ninth. * Collin Wiles, who came on after an inning from rehabber Edinson Volquez, finished his four-inning outing by retiring 11 batters in a row.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Leody Taveras: 3-for-4

* Collin Wiles: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Davis has an RBI in each of the first three games at Springfield.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Springfield, Thursday, 7:100 pm

RHP Edgar Arredondo (7-3, 3.94) vs. RHP Alex Fagalde (3-5, 3.77)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

